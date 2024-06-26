Ex-Senior Prosecutor Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Subordinate

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Kentaro Kitagawa, a 64-year-old former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office, is suspected of sexually assaulting a female subordinate while in office at his then official residence in the western Japan city, informed sources said Wednesday.

The female subordinate was intoxicated at the time, the sources said.

The Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office said Tuesday that Kitagawa had been arrested on suspicion of constructive forcible sexual intercourse, but did not disclose details of the case, such as the date and location, citing the victim’s privacy.

Kitagawa headed the district prosecutors office from February 2018 to November 2019. He stepped down from the post several years before retirement age.

