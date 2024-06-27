Mitsubishi UFJ CEO Apologizes for Illegal Info Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. CEO Hironori Kamezawa apologized to shareholders on Thursday for the illegal sharing of customer information committed by three of its units.

"We apologize deeply for causing great anxiety and trouble" over the illegal practice involving MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Kamezawa said at an annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo.

The company will consider necessary measures, including pay cuts, as punishments for executives, he said.

Kamezawa said there was a lack of awareness of compliance and insufficient oversight. The company will work hard to prevent any recurrence of the scandal to restore trust, he said.

On Monday, the Financial Services Agency ordered the three Mitsubishi UFJ units to clarify responsibility for the scandal and report on business improvement measures, based on the financial instruments and exchange law.

