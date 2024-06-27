Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Supply Chain Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Wednesday to deepen cooperation to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals.

The three countries released a joint statement following the inaugural meeting of their commerce and industry ministers, voicing "concerns over the weaponization of economic dependencies on certain supply sources for strategic goods," apparently with China in mind.

They also agreed to work together to ensure the safe use of artificial intelligence technology.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun.

Prior to the meeting, the three officials discussed strengthening supply chains with European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who joined them online.

