Japan Emperor Naruhito Attends City of London Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday evening attended a banquet hosted by representatives of the City of London financial district in Britain's capital city.

The dinner was held at the Guildhall building in the district, and was attended by about 650 people including Prince Edward, a younger brother of King Charles III, corporate leaders and cultural figures.

Emperor Naruhito, who gave a speech in English, shared his experience during his years as a student in Britain of how he was not used to handling cash and how coins spilled out of his wallet, needing help from people around him to pick them up. The anecdote drew laughter from attendees.

"Close bonds (between Japan and Britain) have been extended to efforts to provide solutions to some of the pressing challenges facing mankind," the Emperor said.

"It will be a source of great pleasure to us if our visit to the United Kingdom can provide a chance for the people of both countries to reconfirm their bonds of friendship and goodwill, underpinned by the longstanding people-to-people connections, as well as an opportunity to pass on to the next generation the leadership role in resolving the challenges common to mankind," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]