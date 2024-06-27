Japan Pension Premium Collection Rate Lifted by Digitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The premium collection rate under Japan's "kokumin nenkin" national pension program came to 77.6 pct in fiscal 2023, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous year, the welfare ministry said Thursday.

The collection rate improved for the 12th straight year, rising 19.0 points from the record low of 58.6 pct marked in fiscal 2011.

The ministry believes that the promotion of digitalization, such as the introduction of smartphone payment apps, has contributed to the improvement in the premium collection rate, mainly among young people.

By prefecture, the rate was highest in Niigata, central Japan, at 86.7 pct, followed by nearby Toyama, and Shimane, western Japan, at 86.6 pct and 86.1 pct, respectively.

In contrast, the rate was lowest in Okinawa, southernmost Japan, at 71.1 pct, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 71.2 pct, and Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, at 73.9 pct.

