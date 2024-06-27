Suzuki Pres. Apologizes for Vehicle Test Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Pref., June 27 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki apologized for the company's vehicle test fraud scandal at a meeting of general shareholders Thursday.

"We apologize for causing concern and inconvenience," Suzuki said at the meeting in the central Japan city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

In the scandal involving vehicle testing to obtain type approval, the automaker was found to have recorded shorter stopping distances than the actual figures in brake performance tests for the cargo vehicle type of the Alto minivehicle, which is no longer in production.

The company says that the results of retests have found that there are no problems with vehicle safety.

At Thursday's meeting, the president vowed to maintain a high awareness of legal compliance and make company-wide efforts to strengthen compliance.

