Ex-Kadokawa Chm. Sues Japan Govt for "Hostage Justice"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--A former chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government, claiming that he experienced mental suffering through "hostage justice" over a bribery scandal related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 80, who was arrested and indicted over the scandal, filed the suit with Tokyo District Court, demanding the country pay 220 million yen in compensation.

He claimed that the way he was treated went against Article 34 of Japan's Constitution, which bans unjust detainment, and Article 31, which stipulates the principle of presumption of innocence.

On Sept. 14, 2022, Kadokawa was arrested by the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office for allegedly bribing Haruyuki Takahashi, 80, a former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive. Kadokawa was indicted the following month. Takahashi is on trial for alleged bribe-taking.

Kadokawa has insisted on his innocence. His detention lasted for more than seven months until he was released on bail on April 27, 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]