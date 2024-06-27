Eldest Daughter Arrested for Killing Tokyo Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--A joint investigation team of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi prefectural police on Thursday arrested the eldest daughter of a couple found dead in the town of Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, on suspicion of killing her parents.

The investigation team did not disclose whether she admitted the charge. She is the seventh person arrested over the murders.

Manami Takarajima, 31, became representative director of the couple's company on May 15, a month after the incident, though she resigned as director of the firm in January. The police suspect that problems with management of restaurants the couple ran in Tokyo's Ueno district triggered the murders.

The suspect is alleged to have murdered Ryutaro Takarajima, a 55-year-old company executive, and his wife, Sachiko, 56, whom police believe were strangled in an empty house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, between the night of April 15 and the following morning.

According to the team, the suspect was not at the murder scene, but evidence strongly suggests her involvement in the killings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]