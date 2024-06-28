Japan, Others Hold U.N. Symposium on N. Korea's Abductions

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held an online U.N. symposium Thursday with the United States, South Korea and others to discuss North Korea's abductions of foreign nationals.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, also minister in charge of the abduction issue, attended the symposium.

In a keynote speech, Hayashi emphasized that there is no time to waste given the advanced ages of abductees and their families. He called for stronger cooperation in the international community to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

As in the previous year, Australia and the European Union served as co-sponsors. Messages were sent from U.N. ambassadors of participating countries.

From Japan, Takuya Yokota, the head of a group of Japanese abductee families, demanded that North Korea release all abductees immediately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]