Tanabata Decorations Planned for Noto Reconstruction

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 28 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the Sendai Tanabata Festival, one of the three largest festivals in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, plans to create festival decorations to pray for the reconstruction of areas affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

To create five 3.5-meter "fukinagashi" decorations that billow in the wind, the Sendai Tanabata Festival Support Association aims to raise 1 million yen through crowdfunding.

The basic color of the fukinagashi decorations will be blue, the same as the flag of Ishikawa Prefecture, which was struck by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day. The lower parts of the decorations will feature messages from donors to the quake-affected areas. They will be displayed at the summer festival in the city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, from Aug. 6 to 8.

In the crowdfunding project, the festival organizer is seeking donations ranging from 3,000 to 50,000 yen. Donors will receive thank-you gifts such as "hojicha" roasted green tea and sake produced in Ishikawa, depending on the amount they donate. Around 60 donors will be invited to an event to make tanabata decorations in Sendai on July 13.

As of Thursday, the crowdfunding project had raised about 530,000 yen. Donations will be accepted until July 7 at https://machi-kuru.com/fp/82.

