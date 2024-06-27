Okinawa Protests to U.S. Military over Sexual Abuse Case

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural government lodged a protest with a senior U.S. Air Force officer on Thursday over the alleged sexual abuse by a U.S. airman of a girl in the southern Japan prefecture.

At the prefectural government office, Takekuni Ikeda, vice governor of Okinawa, told Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, commander of the U.S. 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base in the prefecture, that the incident was serious and malicious as it trampled on the victim's human rights, and that it cannot be forgiven.

Evans expressed concern and regret over the incident and indicated that the U.S. side will cooperate with the investigation and trial. But he did not offer an apology.

Ikeda said that he could not help but say that education and management at U.S. bases in the prefecture are inadequate. He also criticized the U.S. side for failing to provide sufficient information about the case.

The vice governor demanded speedy and effective steps to prevent a similar case, an apology to the victim, and early compensation for her.

