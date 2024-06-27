Osaka Governor Eyes Ban on Mobile Phone Calls at ATMs

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday that he is considering banning people from using mobile phones while operating automated teller machines, in an effort to protect elderly people from special fraud.

Speaking to reporters, Yoshimura also said he is considering obliging businesses, such as convenience stores, to confirm the purpose of buying expensive prepaid cards by elderly customers, a practice that often makes them victims of special fraud.

The governor plans to propose the measures to the prefectural assembly in February next year. Such measures are expected to be the first in Japan, if enacted, according to Yoshimura.

There were 2,656 special fraud cases in the western Japan prefecture last year, with 3,661 million yen stolen combined. Most of the victims were elderly people given instructions by perpetrators on the phone to transfer money to bank accounts.

Yoshimura plans to oblige financial institutions to pay attention to elderly customers operating an ATM while talking on mobile phones. He is also considering having financial institutions utilize cameras with artificial intelligence to monitor customers as it is difficult to place security guards at all unmanned ATMs.

