Vehicle Production in Japan Rebounds in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Combined automobile production in Japan in May by eight major domestic automakers rose 4.4 pct from a year before to 610,000 units, their first rise in five months, data released by the companies showed Thursday.

Their domestic vehicle production fell in the first four months of this year, when Daihatsu Motor Co. halted output due to its test fraud.

May's rebound was led by a 27.5 pct increase in Suzuki Motor Corp., which enjoyed strong demand for the Spacia, a minivehicle that underwent a major upgrade in autumn last year.

Output at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. rose 18.7 pct thanks to strong sales of its Delica Mini minivehicles.

Daihatsu's production fell 17.3 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]