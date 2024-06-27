Taro Kono Eager to Run in Upcoming LDP Leadership Race: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Digital transformation minister Taro Kono has voiced his eagerness to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election, informed sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, Kono met with LDP Vice President Taro Aso at a Japanese restaurant near the Diet building Wednesday night and told Aso of his eagerness to run for the party leadership again. He received no clear opposition from Aso and later told an aide that it was good. Kono belongs to the LDP faction led by Aso.

Kono is expected to make his final decision after watching the moves of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is seen seeking re-election as LDP president, as well as the situation within the party.

A focal point will be how the Aso faction responds to Kono's possible candidacy. The group is the only LDP faction that has decided to continue to exist after a "slush fund" scandal involving LDP factions.

Kono has run for the LDP leadership twice, in 2009 and 2021. In the last race, he lost the runoff to Kishida.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]