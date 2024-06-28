Japan Emperor, Empress Bid Farewell to British King, Queen

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bid farewell to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday, wrapping up their official visit to the European country.

Smiling, the Emperor and Empress chatted and shook hands with the King and Queen. Empress Masako kissed the British royal couple on the cheek. The Imperial couple continued waving even after their car drove off.

During their visit to Britain, the Emperor and Empress attended a series of official events as state guests, including a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday.

On Thursday, they visited the Young V&A museum in London, where they watched children from a Japanese school build a house with toy blocks and perform a short play based on the popular Japanese anime movie "My Neighbor Totoro." Before leaving, they received bouquets of flowers from Japanese and British children.

Later in the day, the Emperor visited St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle near London and laid flowers at the tombs of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

