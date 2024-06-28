Campaigning Begins for Tokyo Assembly By-Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for the July 7 by-elections in nine constituencies of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly kicked off on Friday.

The Liberal Democratic Party and the regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), to which Governor Yuriko Koike serves as special adviser, are competing to become the biggest group in the assembly. Both parties back Koike, 71, in the Tokyo gubernatorial election also on July 7.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan hopes to pick up seats by campaigning in step with former member Renho, 56, who is challenging Koike for the governor’s post.

By-elections will take place in six of the Japanese capital’s 23 special wards--Koto, Shinagawa, Nakano, Kita, Itabashi and Adachi--as well as the cities of Hachioji and Fuchu and the southern Tama constituency comprising the cities of Tama and Inagi.

With one seat in each of the nine electoral districts up for grabs, it is the largest-ever set of by-elections for the assembly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]