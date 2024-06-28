Emperor Reflects on Heartwarming Time with British King, Queen

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito said Thursday that he had “a very heartwarming time” with King Charles III and Queen Camilla during his official visit to Britain.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, on the outskirts of London, the Emperor reflected on official events such as a state banquet hosted by the royal couple.

“I had a strong impression of returning to a place of memories,” he said of the visit to Britain, where he studied in the 1980s. “Britain holds sentimental significance for (Empress) Masako as well, so I was truly happy to be able to come together.”

Before the trip to the botanic garden, Emperor Naruhito visited St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and laid flowers at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

“I visited the tomb as a sincere gesture of gratitude for all they have done for me and for their kindness,” he said.

