Food Items Subject to Price Hikes Exceed 10,000 in 2024

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Prices have been raised or are set to be raised for 10,086 food and beverage products in Japan this year, with the cumulative annual total topping 10,000 for the third consecutive year, a survey of 195 major food makers by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

The large figure mainly reflects the yen's depreciation against the dollar and other major currencies.

Meanwhile, the number of products to undergo price hikes in July came to 411, with alcoholic and other beverages, sweets and bread products especially affected.

Brown-Forman Japan will raise the suggested retail price of its "Jack Daniel's Black" whiskey from 2,805 yen to 3,080 yen for a 700-milliliter bottle.

Mercian Corp. is set to raise shipping prices for approximately 130 wine products, or some 40 pct of all its wine products.

