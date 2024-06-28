Chinese Woman Who Tried to Stop Attack That Injured Japanese Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, June 28 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese woman who fell into serious condition after trying to stop a knife attack that injured a Japanese woman and her child in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, on Monday has died, according to local public security authorities.

The woman, Hu Youping, 54, died on Wednesday, according to the country's state-run Xinhua news agency.

She was a guide for a Japanese school bus and was slashed as she tried to keep a knife-wielding man from boarding the bus, which was carrying many children at the time.

The Suzhou government decided to recognize her as a righteous and brave person.

On Friday, the Japanese Embassy in China flew the flag at half-mast. Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi said, "We deeply respect her courageous act and sincerely express our condolences."

