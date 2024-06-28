Japan Govt to Disburse 139.6 B. Yen in Aid for Noto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to spend 139.6 billion yen from fiscal 2024 reserve funds to support recovery efforts in areas battered by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in January.

In the fifth round of relief aid for Noto quake-afflicted areas on the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, 86.7 billion yen will be allocated to restore roads, ports and other infrastructure facilities, 28.2 billion yen to provide emergency housing, 22.6 billion yen to dispose of disaster waste and 2.1 billion yen to prop up agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The government has already tapped 415.6 billion yen of budget reserves including for fiscal 2023 to help Noto quake-hit areas. Spending from the funds does not require parliamentary approval.

