Ex-LDP Sec.-Gen. Ishiba Intends to Run for Party Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, intends to run in the party's leadership election expected for September, informed sources said Friday.

Many in the LDP have strong worries about the scandal-tainted party's fortunes in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, and next year's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Some have placed their expectations on Ishiba, 67, who is well known to the public.

He is expected to make a final decision while discussing with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, viewed as a leader of nonmainstream members of the party.

Ishiba, a Lower House member elected from the No. 1 constituency of Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, has been elected to parliament 12 times. He has run and lost in four LDP leadership races.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]