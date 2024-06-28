Shinkawa to Be Appointed Vice Minister of Finance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Hirotsugu Shinkawa, director-general of the Japanese Finance Ministry's Budget Bureau, will assume the post of vice minister of finance to succeed Eiji Chatani on July 5, the government announced Friday.

The government also said Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, will be replaced by Atsushi Mimura, director-general of the ministry's International Bureau, on July 31.

Shinkawa, a 61-year-old graduate of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Tokyo, joined the ministry in 1987.

He has extensive experience at the Budget Bureau, which is in charge of government budget compilation. After also serving as a senior official of the Tax Bureau and a secretary to the prime minister, Shinkawa took the current post in June 2022.

With social security and defense spending on the rise and a "world with interest rates" returning after the Bank of Japan's policy shift, Shinkawa's skills as vice minister of finance will be tested on how to ensure the sustainability of government finances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]