TEPCO Begins New Round of N-Plant Water Release

Fukushima, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Friday began its latest discharge of treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

It is the third round of water release for fiscal 2024 and the seventh in total.

In the latest round, about 7,800 tons of the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, will be discharged from a location about 1 kilometer offshore from the plant until July 16.

TEPCO plans to release a total of 54,600 tons of the water over seven rounds in the current fiscal year through next March.

The company said Thursday that it will begin dismantling tanks used to hold the treated water at the plant as early as next January. Of the roughly 1,000 tanks at the plant, 21 are set to be dismantled by the end of March 2026.

