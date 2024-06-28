Another U.S. Soldier Charged with Sexual Assault in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 28 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa said Friday that they have indicted a 21-year-old U.S. Marine on charges of nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury.

The Naha District Public Prosecutors Office filed charges against Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton on June 17.

According to the indictment, Clayton tightened a woman’s head with sexual intent in the village of Yomitan on May 26, causing subconjunctival hemorrhage and other injuries that required about two weeks to heal.

The news follows the revelation earlier this week that a U.S. airman at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa had been charged with sexually abusing a girl, and is expected to further inflame local sentiment against the U.S. military presence there.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]