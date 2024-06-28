Japan to Promote Kobayashi to Cabinet Office PR Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to promote Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maki Kobayashi to cabinet public affairs secretary.

Kobayashi, 57, is the third woman to assume the senior post at the Cabinet Secretariat.

The appointment will take effect on Monday. Current cabinet spokesman Noriyuki Shikata will resign.

After joining the ministry in 1990, Kobayashi served in posts including director-general of the Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Bureau. She has been press secretary since September last year.

At a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Kobayashi has abundant knowledge and experience in public relations. She was the Tokyo Games PR chief, Hayashi added.

