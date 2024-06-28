76 New Deaths Suspected of Links with Beni Koji Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Seventy-six new deaths are suspected of having links with the use of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice, health ministry officials said Friday.

Previously, the company had reported only five such deaths, and one of the five cases has turned out to be unrelated to the use of its supplements.

According to the ministry officials and other sources, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical has received consultations about 170 deaths possibly linked to its supplements. Of the deceased, 91 did not take the supplements, while three others were determined by doctors to have died of causes unrelated to the use of the supplements.

The remaining 76 people died of causes including kidney disease, as well as cancer and cerebral infarction that are suspected to be related to the beni koji supplements.

The new suspected deaths surfaced after the ministry made inquiries to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, which had not updated information about the matter.

