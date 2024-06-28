Man Gets 20 Yrs for Stalking, Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Fukuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka District Court on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years in prison for stalking and killing his former girlfriend in Fukuoka in January last year.

In the lay judge trial, public prosecutors demanded that the defendant, Susumu Terauchi, be imprisoned for 30 years, while the defense argued he had not committed the offense of stalking.

According to the indictment, Terauchi waited for and stalked Miki Kawano, then 38, on her way home from work on the evening of Jan. 16, 2023, before stabbing her in the chest and other places multiple times with a knife on a street near JR Hakata Station in the southwestern Japan city’s Hakata Ward, leading to her death from blood loss.

Terauchi was also accused of seriously injuring a man on a street in the same ward in August 2022. The sentence for this case was included in Friday’s ruling.

