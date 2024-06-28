Honda, 2 Others Given Administrative Guidance over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Friday issued administrative guidance to Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co., urging them to take measures to prevent any recurrence of irregularities in their vehicle and equipment performance tests.

The move came after the ministry earlier this month conducted on-site inspections of five companies, also including Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp., to investigate fraud in tests to obtain type approval, which is necessary for mass production.

The ministry did not issue administrative guidance to Suzuki after its inspections found that the company has launched preventive measures.

The inspections found that Honda, Mazda and Yamaha are working on implementing preventive steps.

Based on the findings, the ministry stopped short of imposing stricter administrative punishments on Honda, Mazda, Yamaha and Suzuki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]