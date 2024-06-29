PM Kishida Marks 1,000 Days in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida marked 1,000 days in office on Saturday, becoming the country's eighth prime minister to reach the milestone since the end of World War II.

To extend his tenure further, Kishida needs to win the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election, but there are no clear prospects for his re-election as LDP president as his cabinet's approval ratings remain sluggish, fueling a sense of crisis within the party over the next general election.

"I have been working on challenges day after day with a sense of tension," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office on Friday. "This accumulation has led to today."

Asked whether he plans to run in the LDP leadership race, Kishida said: "I'm doing my best to produce results, and I'm not thinking about anything beyond that now."

In the history of Japan's constitutional government, Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister with a total of 3,188 days in office, followed by Eisaku Sato with 2,798 days and Shigeru Yoshida with 2,616 days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]