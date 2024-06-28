Japan to Cut Utility Bills by 2,125 Yen Per Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will provide subsidies in August and September to slash electricity and city gas bills by 2,125 yen per month for an average household.

The subsidies will be 4 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity and 17.5 yen per cubic meter of city gas, industry minister Ken Saito told a news conference.

The move is designed to cushion the impact of rising prices on households in the summer when air conditioner use increases.

The government will cut the subsidy amount in October to 2.5 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity and 10 yen per cubic meter of city gas.

It will also keep subsidies aimed at curbing gasoline prices in place until the end of the year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]