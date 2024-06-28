Mitsubishi Heavy to End Newspaper Rotary Press Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Friday it will withdraw from the production of newspaper rotary press, due to the aging of engineers and difficulty in procuring parts.

A decline in newspaper circulation in Japan is also believed to have affected the decision by Mitsubishi Heavy, which holds a 50 pct share in the Japanese rotary press market.

Newspaper rotary press operations are carried out by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy subsidiary, based in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, which has its production base in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture.

The subsidiary will end the production of newspaper rotary press after existing orders are delivered. It will end maintenance and repair services by March 2036.

Since 1966, the Mitsubishi Heavy group has sold 670 units of rotary press to newspaper companies in Japan and aboard.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]