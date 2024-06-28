ANA, JAL Vow to Respond Firmly on Customer Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines on Friday unveiled a joint policy to deal with the harassment of workers by customers and vowed to act resolutely and respond systematically to such acts.

The move by the two major Japanese airlines is intended to protect employees while maintaining high-quality services.

The companies define customer harassment as an act damaging the work environment of employees by using a superior position as a customer in violation of the law or demanding a response that exceeds a socially acceptable range. They cite as examples excessive demands, assaults and sexual harassment, among others.

ANA and JAL employees will address customer harassment based on the two companies' respective manuals.

About 300 customer harassment cases were confirmed at each company in fiscal 2023, which ended in March, including at call centers and airports and on planes, according to ANA and JAL.

