U.N. Report Voices Concern over Workplace Rights Violations in Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. working group in a recent report voiced concern over workplace discrimination and harassment experienced by women, non-Japanese people, sexual minorities and others in Japan.

While noting "important advancements" made by Japan on the issue, the report expressed concerns about significant difficulties in addressing deeply embedded harmful gender and social norms, such as gender pay gaps and long working hours.

The working group compiled the report after making interviews with the government, companies, labor unions and others during a visit to Japan in summer last year. The report was submitted to the ongoing session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The report said systemic human rights challenges in businesses in Japan are not being sufficiently tackled. "There is an urgent need to fully dismantle structures of inequality and discrimination against at-risk groups" such as women, older persons, children and persons with disabilities, it said.

It also called on the country to ramp up efforts to tackle the issue in regional areas and in smaller firms, as well as set up an independent human rights institution to better promote access to effective remedy.

