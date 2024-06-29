Japan's Imperial Couple Leave Britain for Home

Newsfrom Japan

Brize Norton, England, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for home Friday night after a seven-day visit to Britain.

On Friday before departure, the Imperial couple visited the University of Oxford. They visited Balliol College, where the Empress studied from 1988 to 1990, and then Merton College, where the Emperor studied from 1983 to 1985.

At Merton College, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako planted a cherry tree.

The Empress was awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the university.

On Tuesday, the Imperial couple attended a welcome ceremony and joined King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, for a parade to Buckingham Palace.

