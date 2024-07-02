Traditional Japanese Craftworks Catching On among Foreign Tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Traditional Japanese craftworks are becoming increasingly popular among inbound visitors.

Their delicate craftsmanship and colors are attracting many foreigners to a specialty store at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Also, craftworks producers and others are making efforts to develop new sales channels and lure overseas customers by showcasing their artisanship passed on through generations.

Also thanks to the effect of a weaker yen, a number of foreigners are often seen stopping by the specialty shop, Japan Mastery Collection, which opened at Haneda’s Terminal 3 last December, and admiring a wide array of items selling at the store.

Among the products, “Sanuki Kagari Temari,” a traditional hand ball from Kagawa Prefecture with woven patterns made using colorful thread, is particularly eye-catching. Also in high demand are “Tsugaru Vidro” colorful glassworks from Aomori Prefecture, and “Kutaniyaki” traditional porcelain and “ochoko” sake cups decorated with gold leaf from Ishikawa Prefecture.

According to Japan Airport Terminal Co., the number of foreigners who flew to and from Haneda on international flights in fiscal 2023, which ended in March this year, soared 3.4 times from the previous year to 10.37 million. Inbound visitors account for 95 pct of shoppers at JMC.

