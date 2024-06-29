Sony Optical Disc Unit to Shed 40 Pct of Workforce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--A Sony Group Corp. unit that makes recording media plans to shed about 250 jobs, or about 40 pct of its total workforce of some 670, through buyouts by the end of this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The move by the company, based in Tagajo in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi, reflects a shrinking market for optical discs, including Blu-ray Discs. The Sony unit has for years been struggling with weak demand for optical discs.

The company will cease developing optical discs. Production will also end eventually. It will continue selling them for the time being.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]