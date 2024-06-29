Japan's Imperial Couple Return Home from Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako returned home Saturday after a seven-day trip to Britain.

In a statement, the Imperial couple expressed their gratitude to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their hospitality they received during the trip.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako said that the trip helped them deepen their understanding of the longstanding friendship between Japan and Britain.

Referring to their visit on Friday to the University of Oxford, where they studied in the past, the Imperial couple said they are pleased to have visited together for the first time.

In London on Tuesday, the Imperial couple attended a welcome ceremony and joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a parade to Buckingham Palace.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]