FOCUS: Japan Imperial Couple Reaffirm Bond with British Royals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako reaffirmed the bond between the Japanese Imperial Family and the British royal family in their latest week-long state visit to Britain.

The trip came after the ascension of Britain's King Charles III to the throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and also after the Emperor's enthronement in 2019.

The Imperial couple deepened goodwill based on the two countries' ties spanning over 400 years, while discussing with the British royal couple a host of challenges facing the world.

"Friends Like No Other"

