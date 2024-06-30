Toyota Unit Violates Subcontract law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Customizing & Development Co., a unit of Toyota Motor Corp., has forced about 50 subcontractors to store molds used for manufacturing automobile parts free of charge in violation of the subcontract law, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The Fair Trade Commission will shortly recommend that TCD take steps to prevent a recurrence of similar misconduct, the people said.

The TCD's act, which started at least two years ago, cost these subcontractors tens of millions of yen, the people said. These subcontractors are believed to have been unable to refuse TCD's request out of concern that they would lose contracts with the company.

TCD intends to admit violating the law and pay an amount equivalent to storage fees to the subcontractors, the people said.

The company also unlawfully returned car body parts to over 60 subcontractors, resulting in damages exceeding 50 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]