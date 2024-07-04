Japan Companies Beat Drum for Heat-Beating Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Businesses in Japan are beating the drum for products to help people cope with this summer's hot weather, which is forecast to be as harsh as last year's.

Sales of small-sized fans are robust, surpassing those of 2023. Energy-saving air conditioners are also flying off the shelves. As humid weather reaches its peak, items to prevent body odor are gathering attention.

At electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc., sales of air conditioners, fans and circulators are climbing in tandem with the rising mercury. Electricity price hikes have made energy-saving products popular.

Miscellaneous retailer Hands Inc. saw its sales from March to mid-June of small electric fans that can be held in one hand increase 1.8-fold from the year before.

"Many people buy multiple fans with different designs to use them separately for work and for going out on holidays," a Hands official said.

