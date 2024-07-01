Kishida Visits Noto for Launch of "Creative" Reconstruction Team

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday visited the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was affected by the powerful Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1, to indicate Japan's policy to support the region with a task force for "creative" reconstruction.

Six months after the disaster hit the central Japan region, Kishida aimed to show Japan's stance of putting maximum efforts for the region's restoration and reconstruction.

He attended the first meeting of the task force, which was launched the same day, with a policy of the central government to work on the support for the affected region in cooperation with local governments.

At the meeting, Kishida said, "Close cooperation among the central government, prefecture, cities and towns is necessary," given delays in the restoration of water supplies and house demolitions with public funds.

He said that the state will give maximum support for creative city reconstruction in line with the needs of the region, with Kasumigaseki, the central government district in Tokyo, working as one to resolve challenges.

