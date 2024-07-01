Japan Successfully Launches 3rd Rocket in H3 Series

Newsfrom Japan

Tanegashima, Kagoshima Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, on Monday successfully launched the third of its new H3 rocket series carrying an advanced radar satellite.

The Daichi-4 Earth observation satellite was put into the target orbit about 17 minutes after the rocket lifted off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 12:06 p.m.

It was the first time for JAXA to launch an H3 rocket carrying a commercial satellite since the failed maiden launch last year.

Monday's launch was "really perfect," Makoto Arita, JAXA's H3 rocket project manager, said at a press conference. "We vowed to rebuild after the failure of the first H3 rocket, and we were able to fulfill our promise."

The H3 is a two-stage liquid-propellant rocket developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. A new liquid-propellant engine has been introduced for the first stage to improve launch capability, while a drastic cut in costs from the preceding H-2A rocket is targeted by a reduction in the number of parts and the active use of commercial off-the-shelf items.

