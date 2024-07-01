Japan's Minamisanriku to Preserve Tsunami-Wrecked Building

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisanriku, Miyagi Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Miyagi Prefecture town of Minamisanriku will preserve the office building wrecked by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami as a relic of the disaster, which hit northeastern Japan hard.

On Monday, the Minamisanriku government came back as the manager of the structure, which had been under temporary management of Miyagi.

In front of the tsunami-torn structure, Minamisanriku Mayor Jin Sato laid flowers for those killed by the huge tsunami, caused by the 9.0-magnitude temblor on March 11, 2011.

"The souls of the victims have always stayed here," Sato told reporters. "I believe they have watched the town recover from the disaster."

The three-story building, which housed Minamisanriku's disaster response base, was engulfed by the tsunami. Forty-three people there died, including officials working to warn residents to evacuate.

