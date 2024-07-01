North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles in a northeastern direction on Monday, the South Korean military said.

The two missiles flew about 600 kilometers and 120 kilometers, respectively, after being launched from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province around at 5:05 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. local time, the South Korean military said.

A South Korean military official said the first missile fell into the Sea of Japan off the east coast of North Korea. The second missile flew abnormally from its early stage and it may have exploded, causing its wreckage to fall on land, the official said.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo that no missile has flown into Japanese territory or the country's exclusive economic zone.

The launches came after North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday.

