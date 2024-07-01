Japanese Business Executive Detained in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok/Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese executive at a supermarket joint venture in Myanmar has been detained by the country's military regime, Japanese retailer Aeon Co. said Monday.

The military regime said Sunday that it has detained several people, including Hiroshi Kasamatsu, for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than levels set by authorities.

Kasamatsu, 53, works at Aeon Orange Co., a supermarket joint venture in Myanmar set up by Aeon and a local company in 2016.

Aeon said in a statement Monday that the company is collecting information about the case through the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar and that it will cooperate with local authorities' investigation to win his early release.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo Monday that there is no problem with the health of the Japanese citizen detained in Myanmar. "We will continue to respond appropriately from the viewpoint of protecting Japanese people while urging local authorities to release him as soon as possible."

