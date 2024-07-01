Japan Lawmakers' Average Income Rises for 1st Time in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The average income of Japanese lawmakers rose by 3.74 million yen to 25.30 million yen in 2023 from the previous year, the first rise in five years, both chambers of parliament said Monday.

The rise was mainly because lawmakers received the full amount of salaries, at 1,294,000 yen a month, after a 20 pct pay cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic ended in July 2022.

The number of lawmakers with income of over 100 million yen increased to seven in 2023 from two in the previous year.

The seven were all from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The list was topped by Kenji Nakanishi, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, at 746.79 million yen. His income was boosted by dividends and capital gains from his shareholdings.

He was followed by Lower House members Jiro Hatoyama and Masayoshi Shintani, with income of 417.01 million yen and 131.81 million yen, respectively.

