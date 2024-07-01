6 Months Later, Noto Earthquake Victims Mourned

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--Residents of areas affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan offered prayers for the victims on Monday, which marked half a year since the disaster.

At the Ishikawa prefectural government office in Kanazawa, the capital of the quake-hit prefecture, Governor Hiroshi Hase and prefectural government staff offered a moment of silence for the victims.

"The state of emergency for the quake has not been lifted yet," the governor told the staff. "Let's go forward bearing in mind the feelings of those who died regretful deaths."

The death toll of the magnitude-7.6 earthquake, including those who died due to causes indirectly related to the disaster, has reached 281.

Kyoko Kinoshita, a 62-year-old local resident, laid flowers and prayed for the victims near the Asaichi-dori morning market area in the Ishikawa city of Wajima, where damaged houses still remain in the aftermath of a massive fire triggered by the quake. She said she will never forget a classmate from high school who died in the disaster.

