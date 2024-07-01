MUFG Bank Hit by System Glitches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank said Monday that part of its services had been suspended due to a glitch in its foreign exchange-related system.

The system problem was resolved shortly before noon Monday, and the services returned to normal, according to the major Japanese bank.

Glitches occurred also in its online banking systems, BizSTATION and MUFG Biz, both for corporate customers. Users have been unable to make remittances or check their balances, as they could not log in to the systems from around 6:30 a.m.

The bank is investigating the causes. As of noon, however, there was no prospect for fixing the problem. Services at its physical stores are being offered normally, MUFG Bank said.

