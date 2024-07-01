Tokyo Police Communications Department Marks 70th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Info-Communications Department, which is responsible for the police dispatch and radio system in Japan’s capital, marked 70 years since its establishment Monday at a ceremony at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Since its launch in 1954, the department, which supports the communications infrastructure at the core of MPD activities, has played key roles in historic incidents.

During the major protests against the Japan-U.S. security treaty in the 1960s to 1970s, the department repaired riot police officers’ broken radios on the spot to maintain communications. In the wake of the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines aircraft, the department set up an antenna in a rugged mountainous area and deployed satellite communication vehicles to support search operations.

Following the Noto Peninsula earthquake this January, the department received images from above the disaster area taken from helicopters and transmitted them to Ishikawa prefectural police headquarters and the prime minister’s office. It relayed live footage of an elderly person being rescued some 124 hours after the tremblor struck.

The department has also worked outside Japan, including following the February 2023 massive quake in Turkey and Syria.

