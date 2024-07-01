Mount Fuji Climbing Season Begins with New Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--Mount Fuji's climbing season began on Monday, with the opening of the Yoshida Trail in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where a daily limit of 4,000 climbers and a fee of 2,000 yen were newly introduced.

On the day, strong winds temporarily closed the toll road leading to the fifth station of the Yoshida Trail, while many climbers gathered at a facility for entry procedures from the morning, lining up to receive wristbands to pass through the gate.

From this year on, the Yoshida Trail will only accept up to 3,000 climbers per day who complete the online registration process in advance, including paying the climbing fee, and up to 1,000 who register at the site on the day of the climb.

To prevent people from climbing the mountain overnight, the gate is closed between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following day.

"I came after registering in advance," said Nozomi Saito, 53, who climbs the mountain every year. "The registration process was generally smooth, except that I couldn't receive a QR code (by email)."

